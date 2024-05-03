Group rescues dogs before getting put down in Lee County

Our animal shelters are packed with amazing puppies who have the sole desire to be loved.

Volunteers are working around the clock to try and allow them to get rescued before they are potentially euthanized.

Lee County says that as of Friday morning, there were 95 dogs in the shelter. However, that constantly changes, and euthanasia decisions are not based on length of stay or the number of dogs in the shelter as they work with rescue partners, shelters, and fosters to ensure space for all of the canines.

Abandoned or stray dogs end up at the Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Some get the chance for a loving home, while others don’t.

Nelly, the pitbull, was one of the lucky ones.

“Once I saw her and looked into her eyes, yeah, I knew she had to be saved,” said Michael Kelly Sr.

All through an app called Nextdoor, Nelly was adopted a mere 24 hours before volunteers at the shelter say she was scheduled to be put down.

“I contacted Susie, filled out the app, and met her here the next day around noon. She was going to be put down around two, and I took her home,” said Kelly Sr.

Nelly was rescued by Kelly Sr., who says he was happy to offer a lifeline to Nelly.

Last year, the Lee County Domestic Services took in 4,066 dogs out of the 540 dogs that were euthanized.

Susan Galoozis and a group of women have been advocating for a change that would give the pets a second chance.

“Last year, there were about 2,500 dogs that were euthanized, and many of those are good dogs,” said Galoozis. “We are actually going to the shelter, and we are meeting the dogs we are assessing them ourselves, and we also have a professional trainer who comes with us for a case-by-case basis.”

But, with Galoozis and her group’s efforts and the Facebook pictures posted by the group, they save 15 to 20 dogs a month. Isabelle Wells, a member of the group, has saved a handful of dogs.

“Probably close to 1,200 pulled from different shelters,” said Wells from Find a Home Give a Home.

The posts are giving the dogs a fighting chance.

“One at a time, that’s what we like to do, one at a time with a story that touches the people. Write the story just give them pictures and people respond so grateful,” said Wells.

Wells says they are on a mission and will keep posting to save one dog at a time.

Click here to learn how you can help a dog from the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.