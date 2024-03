Credit: Silver Airways

Silver Airways is postponing plans to offer nonstop, roundtrip service from Southwest Florida International Airport to Key West.

Silver announced in February that flights would begin April 18, but those flights have been canceled and have yet to be rescheduled, said Katie Loughlin, a spokesperson for Silver Airways.

The original plans called for four weekly flights on an ATR-42 aircraft on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

“We will be pushing the RSW start date to later in the year,” Loughlin said. “Due to operational challenges at Southwest Florida International Airport—specifically, infrastructure capacity issues and lack of space, we have decided to postpone service to a later date. We look forward to working with the airport in finding a better window of opportunity, later this year.”