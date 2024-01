The same group that pushed for and got direct flights from Southwest Florida International Airport to Puerto Rico is now trying to get direct flights to the Dominican Republic.

The goal is to alleviate people from having to travel to Tampa or Miami for their international flights to Latin America.

“It can happen quickly, depending on the aircraft availability,” said Carol Obermeier, spokesperson for RSW. “Just showing the passion that people want to fly this. This is what the airlines need to hear and want to hear.”

The Boston Red Sox is showing support.

“Well, the Dominican Republic is deeply important in the history of the game of baseball,” said Shawn Smith, Boston Red Sox general manager of Fenway South Complex. “We’ve had so many hall of famers, and so many great Red Sox come from the Dominican Republic, but most importantly, it’s very important for our community for the Dominican community to be able to have direct flights from Southwest Florida to their homeland and back.”

This past March, the Hispanic American Business Alliance helped push for direct flights to Puerto Rico, and it became possible in December after those direct flights were picked up by Spirit Airlines four times a week.

They hope to see the same happen with other Latin American destinations.

Leonardo Garcia, the president of HABA, said first was Puerto Rico, now they want the Dominican Republic and then hopefully South and Central America.

They said there are about 5,000 Dominicans in Southwest Florida, many who could benefit from these flights, not to mention the growing SWFL population that would like to take a direct flight to the Dominican Republic for a vacation.

The Rays will travel to the Dominican Republic for the first time in franchise history for two exhibition games against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10.

These games will also mark the first time since 2020 that major league teams are played in the Dominican Republic.