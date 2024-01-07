Canceled flights at RSW after Alaska Airlines emergency landing

Flight board at RSW.

Some flights have been canceled at RSW following the emergency landing with Alaska Airlines where a portion of the plane was blown out in midair.

The fuselage of an Alaska Airlines flight was blown out midflight on Friday while flying to California. The aircraft model was Boeing 737MAX 9.

According to data on Flightaware, there is only one Boeing 737MAX 9 model conducting a flight in the US. The flight is landing in the US.

Three flights on Sunday at RSW that use the same airplane model were canceled: flights 1282 and 2274 to Newark and flight 664 to Chicago O’Hare.

RSW has not made an official statement about canceled flights following the emergency landing. WINK News reached out to an RSW spokesperson. The spokesperson would not confirm whether the flights on Sunday were canceled due to aircraft manufacturing.