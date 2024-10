On the heels of Helene, there’s some anxiety surrounding FEMA.

This comes after comments from the Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesay.

Mayorkas said the agency can meet immediate needs but does not have enough money to make it through the rest of the hurricane season.

FEMA and lawmakers recognize the cash crunch. The question is: can they address it in time as several states and Southwest Florida pick up the pieces after Helene?

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, one thing is clear: This storm showed no mercy.

“The waves just got even more intense, and they were no longer splashing up on us; occasionally, they were roaring in here,” said Marsha Viglianco, a Manasota Key resident who had her home destroyed.

We saw the damage firsthand here in Southwest Florida.

“We lost everything, so it’s a little bit, little bit harder this time around. We thought we had it bad last time, but this time really got us,” said homeowner Melissa Spence.

Some of that damage was unprecedented.

“Nothing’s happened like this in this neighborhood, as far as I know, in 80 years,” said Englewood resident Caroline Wright.

The death toll across the southeastern United States has surpassed 200. Now, people need help.

“I don’t think anybody’s really ready, even financially. If you have the money, it’s just– it takes its toll on you, physically and mentally,” said Port Charlotte resident Wesley Wingate, after her experienced flooding in his home due to Helene.

As of Friday, FEMA has granted more than $47 million in disaster assistance for Helene and urges those impacted by the storm to apply for disaster assistance.

But what about the next hurricane?

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday, FEMA can meet immediate needs, but the agency does not have enough funding to make it through the rest of hurricane season.

It’s an issue Republican Senator Rick Scott alluded to on Tuesday in Charlotte County after he surveyed the damage to local businesses in Punta Gorda.

“Right now, the SBA (Small Business Administration) does not have the resources they need, and FEMA will run out of money,” said Scott.

Republican Congressman Greg Steube, who represents part of Southwest Florida, also chimed in.

“I also call on speaker (Mike) Johnson for us to go back to Washington to pass a clean disaster supplemental so that we can get FEMA the resources they need to help Americans all across the Southeast,” said Steube.

Steube and Scott aren’t alone in calling for action.

A bipartisan group of senators from storm-ravaged states called on Senate leadership to act quickly on disaster relief in a letter on Tuesday.

The letter, signed by 12 senators, including Scott, makes it clear there could be reason for congress to reconvene before the election.

FEMA has yet to respond to WINK News Reporter Amy Galo’s request for more information on whether the agency plans to push Congress to reconvene.

However, FEMA spokesperson Jaclyn Rothenberg did issue the following statement Wednesday:

“FEMA has what it needs for immediate response and recovery efforts. As FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell has said, she has the full authority to spend against the President’s budget, but we’re not out of hurricane season yet so we need to keep a close eye on it. We may need to go back into immediate needs funding and we will be watching it closely.”

FEMA also said in a press release that in addition to the coordinated efforts, President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance in six states affected by Helene.

This opens up federal help for survivors in designated areas in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tenessee and Virginia.

Survivors can apply for assistance in three ways: online by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App.

WINK News also reached out to various local government officials to ask about their thoughts following Mayorka’s warning that FEMA does not have enough funding.

Only one provided a statement, the city of Fort Myers. It was issued by the Grants & Special Projects Division:

“We want to thank all the first responders, our City and County staff, FEMA, and our state partners for their impactful work in responding to the immediate needs of our residents in the wake of Hurricane Helene. As we assess the full extent of the damage and estimate of what we will need to rebuild and restore our community, we know that the Florida Congressional Delegation will be there to ensure that we have all available federal resources to support this effort in an expedited manner.”