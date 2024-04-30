Estero’s Golf Coast Driving Range shuts down, visitors devastated

WINK News
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
A stricter abortion ban will take effect in Florida on Wednesday.
“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe what she felt when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
These flights will take off on June 2 and run 3 times a week.
The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.
Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.
Hargis began his new job at FGCU on April 29 knowing he would have about $15 million in annual funding—and also knowing the budget has more than doubled in the last decade.
What’s to come of the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and adjoining Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill after demolition is yet to be determined.
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York held him in contempt of court on Tuesday for violating a gag order.
A shootout that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in North Carolina began as officers went serve a warrant.
A crash involving a semi-truck caused lanes at Pine Ridge Road to close temporarily on Tuesday.
The North Fort Myers man arrested for allegedly shooting into a truck, killing a man is being held without bond following a court appearance.
Not only will the new Founders Square location of Lake Park Diner serve the growing population in North Naples and Golden Gate Estates, the second helping of the local dining spot will serve as the prototype for future iterations of the casual restaurant concept.
A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community.
“This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve really, really enjoyed it, and we’re really going to miss it.”
Tuesday was Estero’s Golf Coast Driving Range’s last day open, as the Village hopes to turn this spot into a new entertainment district.
But each spot was taken by someone, wanting to enjoy one more round for a great price.
“You get like a medium basket of golf balls and there’s no time limit,” said Henningsen. “And you just, no charge right up front, and you can play, take your time, no rush.”
This range has drawn people of all ages from all across Southwest Florida, being one of the only ones in the area for miles away and with such affordable pricing. It’s a spot many said they are going to miss.
“I think that’s the biggest hit to the community, is, there’s not one around that is very accessible like this one was,” Andy Coviello said, Chapter President for Fairways for Warriors. “I know from the veteran community, we’re going to miss it a lot.”
According to the Estero Forever Foundation, the organization that’s operated this range since 2022, the Village is looking into a possible relocation.
But with nothing set in stone, it’s a goodbye for now.
“We’re grateful, not just for the opportunity, but for the wonderful people who really make our day,” said Louise Frattarelli, Vice Chair of the foundation. “So, there’s a lot more I can say. But there’s nothing more I think appropriate than just saying thank you.”