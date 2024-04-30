Estero’s Golf Coast Driving Range shuts down, visitors devastated

Guests enjoy one last day of Estero’s Golf Coast Driving Range on Tuesday (CREDIT: WINK News).

A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community.

“This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve really, really enjoyed it, and we’re really going to miss it.”

Tuesday was Estero’s Golf Coast Driving Range’s last day open, as the Village hopes to turn this spot into a new entertainment district.

But each spot was taken by someone, wanting to enjoy one more round for a great price.

“You get like a medium basket of golf balls and there’s no time limit,” said Henningsen. “And you just, no charge right up front, and you can play, take your time, no rush.”

This range has drawn people of all ages from all across Southwest Florida, being one of the only ones in the area for miles away and with such affordable pricing. It’s a spot many said they are going to miss.

“I think that’s the biggest hit to the community, is, there’s not one around that is very accessible like this one was,” Andy Coviello said, Chapter President for Fairways for Warriors. “I know from the veteran community, we’re going to miss it a lot.”

According to the Estero Forever Foundation, the organization that’s operated this range since 2022, the Village is looking into a possible relocation.

But with nothing set in stone, it’s a goodbye for now.

“We’re grateful, not just for the opportunity, but for the wonderful people who really make our day,” said Louise Frattarelli, Vice Chair of the foundation. “So, there’s a lot more I can say. But there’s nothing more I think appropriate than just saying thank you.”