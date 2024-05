“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe her reaction when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.

“I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I could see the whole neighborhood blowing up because of the commotion of that establishment,” said Creacy.

The fire started around 5 p.m. on Monday evening, and the job was so large it wasn’t able to be put out for hours.

Crews worked all night and the next day to ensure the fire was contained and didn’t reignite.

Cape Coral Battalion Chief Anthony Demos was the first to arrive at the scene.

“Before I got on the scene when I pulled out of the station, I got to the corner here. The fire column was so strong that I struck a second alarm, utilizing and requesting resources immediately,” said Demos. “The entire back loading dock area was engulfed in flames. We identified it was a roofing supply or contractor company.”

That company is A Plus Roofing. WINK News reporter Asha Patel spoke with Francis Schultz, the owner of the building A Plus Roofing leases from.

Schultz said this building was vacant for a while, and just a few months ago, A Plus Roofing signed a temporary lease.

The flames spread to another building where a church called Breakthrough sits.

The owners of that building were in tears and said for 14 years, they had this property and never once had a problem.

As for Creacy, she said being so close to the fire, she could smell and see everything.

“The smell smelt like I was burning my fire pit. It didn’t have a nasty smell; I didn’t see any ashes blowing this way,” Creacy said. “You would think the ashes would be in my property or my pool.”

