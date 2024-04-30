Changing how you are represented in Lee County

WINK News
There are cameras in our kid’s schools, dozens of them, but did you know that Lee County Schools sends those live video feeds to the sheriff’s office, and it’s someone’s job to watch them?
A stricter abortion ban will take effect in Florida on Wednesday.
A place to relax, let loose and hit a few drives, has come to the end of an era for this community. “This is the first place we came to,” said Roxanne Henningsen, a Bonita Springs resident. “And it like became our second home. The people are wonderful. It’s just a great atmosphere. And we’ve […]
“Very scary” are the words Denise Creacy used to describe what she felt when she saw plumes of black smoke, firefighters, and police fill her neighborhood.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
These flights will take off on June 2 and run 3 times a week.
The City of Naples is hosting an open house workshop to hear from the public regarding road improvements.
Ollie’s Pub, once the center of local original music in Southwest Florida, is closing after a prosperous yet arduous four years.
Hargis began his new job at FGCU on April 29 knowing he would have about $15 million in annual funding—and also knowing the budget has more than doubled in the last decade.
What’s to come of the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel and adjoining Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill after demolition is yet to be determined.
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York held him in contempt of court on Tuesday for violating a gag order.
A shootout that killed four law enforcement officers and wounded four others in North Carolina began as officers went serve a warrant.
A crash involving a semi-truck caused lanes at Pine Ridge Road to close temporarily on Tuesday.
The North Fort Myers man arrested for allegedly shooting into a truck, killing a man is being held without bond following a court appearance.
Not only will the new Founders Square location of Lake Park Diner serve the growing population in North Naples and Golden Gate Estates, the second helping of the local dining spot will serve as the prototype for future iterations of the casual restaurant concept.
Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.
Right now, Lee County votes at-large, meaning everyone votes for all five commission seats.
However, some now want to change that to single-member districts, which means you only vote for the commissioner who represents your area.
One commissioner is coming forward totally against this.
Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass calls single-member districts “taking away voters rights.”
The state representatives and senator hosting Wednesday’s town hall believe single-member districts would give voters more representation.
They’re hosting it in Lehigh Acres, an area they say could use that extra attention to see if neighbors there agree.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is being held at the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District.
Watch the video above for the full story.