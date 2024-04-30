Changing how you are represented in Lee County

Leaders want to hear your thoughts this week at a town hall on how you elect county commissioners.

Right now, Lee County votes at-large, meaning everyone votes for all five commission seats.

However, some now want to change that to single-member districts, which means you only vote for the commissioner who represents your area.

One commissioner is coming forward totally against this.

Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass calls single-member districts “taking away voters rights.”

The state representatives and senator hosting Wednesday’s town hall believe single-member districts would give voters more representation.

They’re hosting it in Lehigh Acres, an area they say could use that extra attention to see if neighbors there agree.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and is being held at the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District.

