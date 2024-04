Low-income and uninsured residents of Charlotte County who lack transportation or are unable to travel can now receive medical care that will come to them.

A $750,000 grant from the Board of Charlotte County Commissioners launched the Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic Mobile Medical Clinic, and its first ribbon-cutting was celebrated March 28.

The mobile clinic will provide essential health care services to uninsured individuals with incomes less than 200% of the poverty level.

Angelica Asperilla is coordinator of the Mobile Medical Clinic. Her father, the late Dr. Mark Asperilla, an infectious disease specialist, co-founded the clinic with the late Dr. David Klein, a local ophthalmologist who was a close friend of Asperilla’s.

