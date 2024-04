Credit: Charlotte County Public Safety

Charlotte County Public Safety announced that they launched their first 40-hour peak-load ambulance.

On Monday, they said it’s the first of three 40-hour peak-load ambulances scheduled to hit the streets of Charlotte County in the near future.

The objective of the 40-hour ambulance is to alleviate pressure on the 911 services in high-demand areas of the county.

The paramedics will work 10-hour days between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The 40-hour ambulance is designed to improve their service.