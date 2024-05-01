Cape Coral church picking up the pieces after massive fire

Calvary Connection Ministries is unrecognizable after a massive fire swept through a Cape Coral Complex on Monday.

“I know God will take care of it. Everything will work out with that. There’s a lot of memories that hit home. We spent a lot of time crying there’s no doubt,” said Chad Hitchcock.

Hitchcock is the pastor at Calvary Connection ministry; he said this church is more than a place of worship to him.

“My mom, we had her funeral here. I got married here,” said Hitchcock.

Pastor Hitchcock and WINK News reporter Asha Patel walked around to survey the damage left behind.

Almost every item was covered in ashes or burned, though a few were left untouched by the flames.

“My wife’s dad made that. It’s still standing there. They had to make it special for me because of my height. You can see there is a charred Bible there, but pages still look intact,” said Hitchcock. “That is so overwhelming.”

Down the street is the First Congregational Church of Cape Coral.

Pastor Mark Mcanlis came up and handed WINK reporter Asha Patel his card, saying to give it to Pastor Hitchcock so he knows he has a place to worship in the meantime.

“It makes me feel extremely grateful for that ’cause we didn’t know where we were going to worship from this point,” said Hitchcock. “Knowing that there’s outreach, that’s awesome. Thank you for that, thank them for that.”

WINK News asked Pastor Mcanlis why he is willing to open up his church to another congregation.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘What would I do? What would I do if this church burned to the ground? We have our entire congregation. What do you do?'” said Mcanlis. “So I wanted to give him an off-ramp. He is literally my brother in Christ.”

Pastor Hitchcock is grateful for the support, but he does have to think about what to do next, and it won’t be easy.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have insurance to help out with this at this point,” said Hitchcock. “It’s gonna be day by day at this point.”

The cause of the fire is still a mystery.

According to the fire marshal, it could take days or even months to figure out the exact origin and what started the fire.