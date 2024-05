The Fort Myers City Council is set to provide an update on the progress of the Fowler Street intersection project.

Since crews began closing lanes at the intersection of Fowler Street and Colonial Boulevard, frustrated motorists have been dealing with roadway construction and erratic drivers.

RELATED: Expect more delays on Colonial and Fowler due to intersection project

People in the area say drivers who ignore all the signs create a safety hazard for those riding bikes or crossing the street.

The Florida Department of Transportation stated that if you drive in the area, you must follow the posted detour signs.

Colonial Boulevard has also been reduced to two lanes while crews work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

While FDOT approximates the completion time for the summer, the project could be finished by late 2024, according to the FDOT website.

The Thursday meeting will hopefully provide an exact completion time.