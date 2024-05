The Weather Authority is tracking a humid Thursday morning with hot afternoon temperatures and evening coastal isolated storms.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “We’ll see a later start to our storms developing this afternoon which means that afternoon temperatures will be hotter.”

Maloch then mentions that the sea breeze boundary will be closer to the coast of Southwest Florida, which may lead to more impactful storms in the late afternoon into the evening.

We are seeing mostly clear and mild conditions with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this Thursday morning.

Thursday will start dry, but isolated rain and storms will pop up later in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

The isolated rain and storms we see this evening will be along and west of I-75.

This means more coastal communities will see rain and storms later this afternoon and this evening.

Maloch states that Cape Coral, Fort Myers, North Fort Myers, Estero and Bonita Springs have a better chance of rainfall this evening.

Temperatures will be warmer, with more communities in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning will start warm and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Dry weather will be with us for the Friday morning commute, but isolated storms will once again pop up in the afternoon and evening.

More of the storms we see Friday will develop closer to the coast and impact more Southwest Florida communities.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday morning will begin quite mild with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Saturday will start dry, but isolated storms will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Just like Thursday and Friday, these isolated storms will impact Southwest Florida’s coastal communities, with drier conditions expected inland and east of I-75.

Highs will be quite hot, and in the lower 90s.

