Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Tuesday afternoon with isolated storms expected for the early evening.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “We have been seeing some hazy conditions due to the warm and humid temperatures. For the evening, we are tracking some isolated storms that are expected to begin at around 5 p.m.”

Maloch then states that the incoming storms will begin in Charlotte County with the coverage being very limited.

The storms are expected to weaken as it approaches Lee County. The stormy weather is expected to subside by 9 p.m.

We are starting this Tuesday morning very warm and humid as temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Plan on another hot afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Temperatures will feel quite hot as well with those “feels like” temperatures ranging from 99° to 104°.

We’ll stay mainly dry with isolated rain and storms moving in later this afternoon and early evening.

Parts of Southwest Florida are under a Level 1 risk for severe weather which means we could see a few strong storms later today.

Wednesday morning will begin warm and humid, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Isolated rain and storms will be possible Wednesday morning, with scattered rain and storms looking more likely in the afternoon and evening.

Some of those storms could produce gusty winds.

Highs will be in the lower 90s and won’t feel as hot thanks to that rain and cloud cover.

Thursday morning will begin mild and humid once again.

Isolated showers will be around the area Thursday morning, with isolated storms also in the afternoon.

We are going to see another hot day with highs in the lower to mid-90s. “Feel like” temperatures will range from 99° to 104°.

You can keep up to date on Zach Maloch’s Facebook page and watch WINK Mornings from 4:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.