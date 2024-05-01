Greater Dunbar initiative begins

WINK News
In a 4 to 4 vote, the motion to move Cape Coral meeting times from 4:30 to 9 a.m. failed.
A duplex that has been around since the 1960s and is filled with generations of memories is being demolished.
Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms have produced hail and funnel clouds.
Breast cancer is much easier to treat when it’s caught early.
Calvary Connection ministries is unrecognizable after a massive fire swept through a Cape Coral Complex on Monday.
Another 50 people were summoned Wednesday for the second day of code compliance hearings before the special magistrate.
Vaping is taking over, and that’s why three Charlotte County High schools are testing out vape sensors.
Right now, everyone votes for or against all five of the Lee Commissioners, but they’re talking about changing the system so that each commissioner represents a specific part of the county.
The House Committee on Homeland Security has released documents, which show a surge in migrants entering the United States through a parole program, sparking debate over immigration policies and border security.
He’s a father, son, friend and mentor, but for the last four years, he’s been in a battle for his life.
A man wanted for questioning in the death of his brother at his Cape Coral home has been arrested in Pennsylvania.
A growing grassroots movement has united residents seeking to stem high density and restrict building heights, and three are challenging Punta Gorda City Council members who are up for reelection this year.
The outlook for the 2024 Hurricane Season is for it be active, potentially even hyperactive.
At around noon Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said a PT Cruiser and a car hauler collided on State Road 31 and Busbee Road, near the Lee/Charlotte County line.
A Florida man will spend the next 25 years in prison for molesting a child in Lee County.
A duplex that has been around since the 1960s and is filled with generations of memories is being demolished.
“I met my high school sweetheart out here in this project,” said Maple White, a previous resident of Southward Village.
It was a bitter-sweet moment for White, letting go of the memories she created there and now open to the idea of making new ones.
“All of us were like families. The people out here, everything was nice, and I’m just so sad about everything. Well, I’m sad, but then I’m happy.” said White.
The senior vice president of development for the southeast, Sandra Seals, says the housing authority is trying to rebuild this low-income development from the ground up.
“We believe a healthy community is one that has all incomes. So you have some families that are making less and some families who are making more,” said Seals.
The housing authority says this change is to create a safe family-friendly environment in Dunbar.
“The reason being is that it qualified for a choice neighborhood implementation grant, and it is old and obsolete public housing, and that’s why this site was chosen,” said Marcia Davis, Executive director of the Housing Authority of Fort Myers.
This plan was in place before the pandemic, and after delays, residents were relocated last year.
“We didn’t just dream up this stuff; it was a contorted effort between all the stakeholders and an effort with the residents who live here,” said Davis. What do you want to see in your new community? Because I’m not building it for me, we are building it for the community and folks who live here, so their input has been here since the beginning, and we just executed the plan.”