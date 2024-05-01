Proposed Cape Coral City Council meeting time change fails

Cape Coral council members discussed moving council meetings from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m., and many worried this could hamper the public’s participation.

The motion to move Cape Coral meeting times from 4:30 to 9 a.m. failed in a 4 to 4 vote.

This is contrary to a 6 to 2 vote at a committee meeting, where this was discussed at great length.

Council members pointed out that most municipalities have their meetings in the morning. Opponents argued that time wouldn’t work for most of our constituents.

Meeting regulars like Joel Pusateri were not a fan.

“If anybody works full time, it’s impossible, so they won’t be able to make it,” Pusateri said.

Another regular, Tony Karp, has mixed feelings.

“They probably prefer an earlier schedule, but they took the job. They knew what they were getting into and what the hours were, just like we all when we took our jobs, and that,” Karp said.

Doing business during business hours is one of Cosden’s arguments made in April, adding most municipalities do meetings in the morning.

“Our city staff is not compensated to be here during the evenings. I’ve been here until midnight,” said Mayor John Gunter.

Gunter is pointing to city staff who aren’t on the council.

“I want to say my intention is not to hamper participation,” said Councilmember Jessica Cosden, Cape Coral.

But the two initially opposed this change. Councilmembers Carr and Hayden voiced their fears.

“9 a.m. You’re pretty much starting to take sectors out of being able to be here inclufing education. They won’t be able to make 9 a.m. meetings. The last thing we want to do is to put our meetings at a time that it could restrict people from coming here and giving their voice to issues,” Hayden said.

So, for now, meeting times will stay as is.