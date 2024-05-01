Proposed Cape Coral City Council meeting time change fails

WINK News
A duplex that has been around since the 1960s and is filled with generations of memories is being demolished.
Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms have produced hail and funnel clouds.
Breast cancer is much easier to treat when it’s caught early.
Calvary Connection ministries is unrecognizable after a massive fire swept through a Cape Coral Complex on Monday.
Another 50 people were summoned Wednesday for the second day of code compliance hearings before the special magistrate.
Vaping is taking over, and that’s why three Charlotte County High schools are testing out vape sensors.
Right now, everyone votes for or against all five of the Lee Commissioners, but they’re talking about changing the system so that each commissioner represents a specific part of the county.
The House Committee on Homeland Security has released documents, which show a surge in migrants entering the United States through a parole program, sparking debate over immigration policies and border security.
He’s a father, son, friend and mentor, but for the last four years, he’s been in a battle for his life.
A man wanted for questioning in the death of his brother at his Cape Coral home has been arrested in Pennsylvania.
A growing grassroots movement has united residents seeking to stem high density and restrict building heights, and three are challenging Punta Gorda City Council members who are up for reelection this year.
The outlook for the 2024 Hurricane Season is for it be active, potentially even hyperactive.
At around noon Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said a PT Cruiser and a car hauler collided on State Road 31 and Busbee Road, near the Lee/Charlotte County line.
A Florida man will spend the next 25 years in prison for molesting a child in Lee County.
Cape Coral council members discussed moving council meetings from 4:30 p.m. to 9 a.m., and many worried this could hamper the public’s participation.
The motion to move Cape Coral meeting times from 4:30 to 9 a.m. failed in a 4 to 4 vote.
This is contrary to a 6 to 2 vote at a committee meeting, where this was discussed at great length.
Council members pointed out that most municipalities have their meetings in the morning. Opponents argued that time wouldn’t work for most of our constituents.
Meeting regulars like Joel Pusateri were not a fan.
“If anybody works full time, it’s impossible, so they won’t be able to make it,” Pusateri said.
Another regular, Tony Karp, has mixed feelings.
“They probably prefer an earlier schedule, but they took the job. They knew what they were getting into and what the hours were, just like we all when we took our jobs, and that,” Karp said.
Doing business during business hours is one of Cosden’s arguments made in April, adding most municipalities do meetings in the morning.
“Our city staff is not compensated to be here during the evenings. I’ve been here until midnight,” said Mayor John Gunter.
Gunter is pointing to city staff who aren’t on the council.
“I want to say my intention is not to hamper participation,” said Councilmember Jessica Cosden, Cape Coral.
But the two initially opposed this change. Councilmembers Carr and Hayden voiced their fears.
“9 a.m. You’re pretty much starting to take sectors out of being able to be here inclufing education. They won’t be able to make 9 a.m. meetings. The last thing we want to do is to put our meetings at a time that it could restrict people from coming here and giving their voice to issues,” Hayden said.
So, for now, meeting times will stay as is.