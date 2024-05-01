Caught on camera: funnel clouds, hail and more during thunderstorm

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
In a 4 to 4 vote, the motion to move Cape Coral meeting times from 4:30 to 9 a.m. failed.
A duplex that has been around since the 1960s and is filled with generations of memories is being demolished.
Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms have produced hail and funnel clouds.
Breast cancer is much easier to treat when it’s caught early.
Calvary Connection ministries is unrecognizable after a massive fire swept through a Cape Coral Complex on Monday.
Another 50 people were summoned Wednesday for the second day of code compliance hearings before the special magistrate.
Vaping is taking over, and that’s why three Charlotte County High schools are testing out vape sensors.
Right now, everyone votes for or against all five of the Lee Commissioners, but they’re talking about changing the system so that each commissioner represents a specific part of the county.
The House Committee on Homeland Security has released documents, which show a surge in migrants entering the United States through a parole program, sparking debate over immigration policies and border security.
He’s a father, son, friend and mentor, but for the last four years, he’s been in a battle for his life.
A man wanted for questioning in the death of his brother at his Cape Coral home has been arrested in Pennsylvania.
A growing grassroots movement has united residents seeking to stem high density and restrict building heights, and three are challenging Punta Gorda City Council members who are up for reelection this year.
The outlook for the 2024 Hurricane Season is for it be active, potentially even hyperactive.
At around noon Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said a PT Cruiser and a car hauler collided on State Road 31 and Busbee Road, near the Lee/Charlotte County line.
A Florida man will spend the next 25 years in prison for molesting a child in Lee County.
Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms produced hail and funnel clouds.
A viewer from Lehigh Acres sent in a video of pattering hail in Lehigh Acres.
More hail video just now from a @WINKNews viewer in Lehigh Acres from strong storms in Southwest Florida. @stormhour @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/8TcUQpjcXV
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 1, 2024
More hail video just now from a @WINKNews viewer in Lehigh Acres from strong storms in Southwest Florida. @stormhour @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/8TcUQpjcXV
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 1, 2024
Another viewer sent us a video of a funnel cloud found. According to Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, there are no reports of a touchdown.
NEW VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in the area noted below near the Charlotte / Desoto County line at 5:10 PM in Southwest Florida. Just east of the Live Oak community. No reports yet of a touchdown, but if that changes we'll let you know. @WINKNews @NWSTampaBay https://t.co/xjABdiB461 pic.twitter.com/2w5PApES5x
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 1, 2024
NEW VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in the area noted below near the Charlotte / Desoto County line at 5:10 PM in Southwest Florida. Just east of the Live Oak community. No reports yet of a touchdown, but if that changes we'll let you know. @WINKNews @NWSTampaBay https://t.co/xjABdiB461 pic.twitter.com/2w5PApES5x
— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 1, 2024
Click here for the latest weather updates.