Caught on camera: funnel clouds, hail and more during thunderstorm

Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms produced hail and funnel clouds.

A viewer from Lehigh Acres sent in a video of pattering hail in Lehigh Acres. More hail video just now from a @WINKNews viewer in Lehigh Acres from strong storms in Southwest Florida. @stormhour @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/8TcUQpjcXV — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 1, 2024

Another viewer sent us a video of a funnel cloud found. According to Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, there are no reports of a touchdown. NEW VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in the area noted below near the Charlotte / Desoto County line at 5:10 PM in Southwest Florida. Just east of the Live Oak community. No reports yet of a touchdown, but if that changes we'll let you know. @WINKNews @NWSTampaBay https://t.co/xjABdiB461 pic.twitter.com/2w5PApES5x — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) May 1, 2024

Click here for the latest weather updates.