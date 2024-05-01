WINK News

Caught on camera: funnel clouds, hail and more during thunderstorm

Wednesday’s thunderstorms storms produced hail and funnel clouds.

A viewer from Lehigh Acres sent in a video of pattering hail in Lehigh Acres.

Another viewer sent us a video of a funnel cloud found. According to Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, there are no reports of a touchdown.

