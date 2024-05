This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Keep an eye out for Amy Bradford in central Fort Myers. She’s wanted for failing to appear in Lee County court on cocaine charges. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells WINK News that deputies picked her up on another active warrant earlier this year and busted her with fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia. She spent a month behind bars, before being released on the condition she’d return for court. She’s now wanted again.

Hayes Ferrare is wanted in Collier County for violation of state probation on a charge of battery on a person age 65 or older, as well as a warrant. Detectives believe he’s still in the area, and may be working as a server or cook. He’s known to move between North Naples and Naples.

Emmit Scott’s wanted in Lee County for violation of community control on aggravated assault. He was found guilty last fall and put on probation which investigators say he has now violated. He has a tattoo of the words “Lil Pakistan” with money and lips on his left arm, “Goon” on his back and “80s Baby” on his right arm.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.