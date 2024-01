Bryan Chapman mugshot. CREDIT: COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A man with an outstanding warrant from DeSoto County was arrested in northern Florida after authorities say they found fake money and a gun in a Zaxby’s parking lot.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities discovered Brayn Chapman, 26, had fake money and a gun while carrying out a citizen contact in the fast-food parking lot.

More than a dozen fake 20-dollar bills, smeared in hot sauce, were found in a chicken wing container. The sauce-stained fake cash, sandwiched between about ten wings, appeared to be worth thousands of dollars.

Sauce daubed fake money and the firearm found in Chapman’s car. CREDIT: COLUBIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Authorities later found the tools used to produce the fake currency.

Chapman’s outstanding warrant from DeSoto County was for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

β€œI commend Deputy Montemurno for demonstrating such initiative with this investigation,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. β€œHis willingness to be proactive led to the capture of a felon and helps prevent more people from being victimized.”

Chapman is facing the charges for his warrant and other charges for the fake money and firearm discovered in his possession.