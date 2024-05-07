WINK News

Flames shoot through roof of house in Lehigh Acres

Flames shot through the roof of a home in Lehigh Acres.

The fire broke out just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Sunrise Boulevard.

Crews arriving on the scene could see flames shooting through the roof.

Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District said the people inside the house got out okay, and no one was injured.

The fire is now out, and the cause is under investigation.

