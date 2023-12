A worried mother is opening up to WINK News about the desperate search to find her daughter Ruth Leppek, which lasted 28 excruciating hours.

Crews spread out around the clock on Sunday in search of Leppek, who vanished in Cape Coral.

Leppek, who suffers from a mental illness, was found sunburned with blisters, and her feet were torn up. Despite this, Leppek was otherwise in good health.

For 28 hours, Leppek’s mother, Elaine Bazzy, was consumed with fear.

“She’s always creating, no matter what. She made these snowflakes,” said Bazzy.

Christmas time is a special time in the Bazzy household, and her Christmas prayer came true.

It was thanks to a neighbor that Leppek was found.

“I’m just to the moon; I’m grateful. She’s well, and she’s getting good care, and that’s the best outcome I could ask for. She’s my only child; she’s been diagnosed, probably 20 years now, with mental illness, so she and I are extremely close,” said Bazzy.

Bazzy told WINK News that Leppek left the home she was house-sitting to run an errand, a straight shot but got confused. Leppek told her mother she kept walking and didn’t ask anyone for help.

“I said, Where did you spend the night, bay, because Sunday it was raining and windy, because I just kept walking. I didn’t sleep,” said Bazzy.

Bazzy said that Leppek is her best friend.

For parents who have children with mental illness, like Bazzy, she told WINK News that no matter their age, remain diligent and know there are groups, like Lee Behavioral Health, for them.

“If you break your leg, you go to the hospital, while your brain’s a little broken or mixed up, go to the hospital. That’s what they’re there for, the parents of a person with mental illness. Be patient, be diligent. Never stop loving them,” said Bazzy.

Bazzy hopes her daughter will be home in time for Christmas and asked WINK News to say another “thank you” to everyone who helped look for and find Leppek.