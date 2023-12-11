Missing Cape Coral woman found

Missing Cape Coral woman Ruth Leppek was found late Monday morning.

WINK News spoke to Leppek’s mother, Elaine Bazy, who was in tears after finding her. Leppek was found while wandering.

It remains unknown how Leppek’s health is, but she is heading to the police department to go through protocols with EMS.

“You never stop being a mom, no matter how old your children are,” said Bazy, Leppek’s mother.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update it with more information as it becomes available.