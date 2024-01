The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the ongoing investigation into a fatal domestic shooting at a flea market.

The sheriff’s office arrested 53-year-old Emilio Gustavo Angel Olalde, Thursday, who is accused of the shooting that took place on Jan. 7, killing Olivia Maldonaldo De La Torre at the flea market on U.S. 17 and Southwest MLK Jr. Street.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said detectives tracked Angel Olalde to a residence within the county.

Deputies suspect that the shooting was premeditated, as it is believed that Olalde is an ex-boyfriend of De La Torre.

The sheriff thanked the surrounding law enforcement agencies, including the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, for their collaborative efforts, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in resolving this case.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.