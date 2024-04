City hall in Cape Coral. CREDIT: WINK News

Cape Coral voters won’t get the chance to vote in November on whether the mayor and City Council can establish their salaries and compensation through ordinance.

After being presented with four proposals at an April 24 committee of the whole meeting, Council couldn’t come to a legitimate consensus for City Attorney Aleksandr Boksner to formulate a referendum for the November ballot.

The first proposal allowed the mayor and Council to establish their total annual salary and compensation.

The second proposal set the annual salary and compensation for the mayor at $80,000 and council members at $65,000, with a 10% maximum increase yearly.

