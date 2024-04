The newest movie theater in Southwest Florida opens April 29, and it does so with an array of entertainment offerings that go beyond the usual options across the region.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Naples doesn’t have normal concession stands. Instead, it has a full-service menu and bar, with wait staff “ninja” trained, according to the company, slipping in and out of theaters with hand-written orders on sheets of paper before returning not just with popcorn, but full meals.

Sandwiches cost in the $15 to $17 range, and signature cocktails are in the $10 to $15 range among the menu’s many items. Movie tickets cost $14.99 for a matinee and $16.99 in the evenings. There’s also a monthly pass offered for $29.99, which includes unlimited movies each month, with one viewing allowed per day.

