Performers came from all over the world, to play a role in the great Giacomo Puccini‘s Italian opera, ‘Turandot’ with Gulfshore Opera.

According to the General Director of Gulfshore Opera, Steffanie Pearce, Turandot is the biggest opera production of her 20-year career.

Pearce updated the traditional setting of the performance by creating more of a ‘fantasy’. She, along with other members of the production, wanted to make this performance more accessible and target a younger audience.

Turandot is based on a transformative power, when Princess Turandot was taken over by men who conquered her homeland. Turandot would use a special power and make men fall in love with her beauty. The men who could not solve her riddle, would be exiled.

“She has this evil spell,” said Pearce. “It makes the whole kingdom cold. But when the prince comes, he eventually melts her heart with a kiss.”

International opera singer Leoind Shoshyn played Prince Calaf. He falls madly in love with Princess Turandot.

Shoshyn is the new tenor. He has a strong, powerful voice and comes to the Gulfshore Opera by way of the battlefields in Ukraine. He served as a volunteer soldier looking for traps and bombs from Russian troops. CREDIT: GULFSHORE OPERA CREDIT: GULFSHORE OPERA

Pearce said it was a yearlong process to get Shoshyn a Visa to perform with the Gulfshore Opera’s Turandot production.

“It’s horrible right now in Ukraine. Nothing changing,” reflected Shoshyn.

But Shoshyn and his cast members believe the arts can change the world for the better.

Native Floridian and opera singer Shannon Jennings, who now lives in Virginia, played Princess Turandot.

“It’s not the same as seeing a recording,” said Jennings. “You have to be in the room and feel those vibrations hitting you in the face and in the body.”

The next performance of Turandot, will be held at Artis—Naples on April 27th. Click here for tickets.