Planned Punta Gorda hotel, pub, brewery faces construction delay

The newest movie theater in Southwest Florida opens April 29, and it does so with an array of entertainment offerings that go beyond the usual options across the region.
Let’s Waffle is one of two businesses the Feix family launched locally, with the FMS Florida Boat Tours and Limousine Service owned and operated by Feix’s husband, Alexander.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing items from a business and then pawning them.
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on someone ordering at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Collier County.
At a mid-April breakfast event, the 35 area nonprofit agencies—chosen from a record number of applicants—were awarded grants from the women’s volunteer organization in areas ranging from arts education, to fighting hunger and homelessness, to providing bikes and wheelchairs to children in need
Chick-fil-A is proposing a drive-thru restaurant at the site of the former Red Lobster restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples, but the project is facing early criticism.
A convicted man will be in court for resentencing for a murder that he committed as a teenager almost 20 years ago.
For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.
A dust devil was spotted and recorded by a WINK News viewer on Hanson Street in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a comfortable Friday morning start with dry and breezy afternoon conditions expected.
The City of Naples and Project HELP held an event in Baker Park for National Crime Victims Week.
The Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a 25-acre brush fire at Mile Marker 96 on I-75 in the Picayune Strand State Forest.
A former Cape Coral volunteer softball coach arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student was released from jail on bond.
Logan Stryker may be a little young for high school prom, but he’s the prom king of Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Construction of a new hotel, pub and brewery in downtown Punta Gorda could be delayed due to a city code violation of its land.
Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House Irish pub in downtown Punta Gorda, and his partner, S4 Global Investments, were found in violation of the city’s exposed soils code. Doyle and S4 Global own three adjoining lots used for overflow parking for Celtic Ray and for events at Laishley Park.
Over the years, cars and rain destroyed most of the grass on those lots, exposing dirt. Doyle recently had the lots leveled, but according to city code, land in the city cannot have exposed soil of 1 square foot or more.
To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.