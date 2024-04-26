Planned Punta Gorda hotel, pub, brewery faces construction delay

Construction of a new hotel, pub and brewery in downtown Punta Gorda could be delayed due to a city code violation of its land.

Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House Irish pub in downtown Punta Gorda, and his partner, S4 Global Investments, were found in violation of the city’s exposed soils code. Doyle and S4 Global own three adjoining lots used for overflow parking for Celtic Ray and for events at Laishley Park.

Over the years, cars and rain destroyed most of the grass on those lots, exposing dirt. Doyle recently had the lots leveled, but according to city code, land in the city cannot have exposed soil of 1 square foot or more.

