Fort Myers family blessed with new home

FGCU’s Brandon Dwyer is one of the big time performers in NIL despite having never scored a single point in his entire Eagle career.
For alligators, the month of May means we are in the heart of mating season in the Sunshine State.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that in 2020 they seized nearly two thousand grams of fentanyl. In 2023, that number jumped to over 8,000.
The Eagles’ ace told WINK News she is focused on making every moment count before she hangs up her cleats for the last time.
Pastrami Dan’s in Naples welcomed customers once again, with people waiting at the door.
Two FGCU softball players, Riley Oakes and Olivia Black, are playing for friends who impacted their lives in a major way.
A man has been arrested after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaged her property and killed her pet fish.
One Port Charlotte woman was skeptical of her student loan consolidation and potential forgiveness but an email over the weekend changed her life.
An animal activist group said a local animal shelter is failing to find homes for stray pets, among other complaints.
Two suspects in the Trails End Drive murders were meant to appear in court on Tuesday.
The Boy Scouts of America is changing its name for the first time in its 114-year history and will become Scouting America.
Police have arrested a man who threatened to stab two 7-Eleven gas station employees with a knife.
Stormy Daniels took the witness stand Tuesday at Donald Trump’s hush money trial, describing for jurors a sexual encounter the porn actor says she had with him in 2006
The popular local eatery reopened May 7 after being temporarily closed since a woman drove a Toyota Rav4 SUV into the side of the restaurant on the morning of May 3.
In about sixty days, Myrtle Dillard‘s home went from being unlivable to brand new.
“I’m so happy and grateful,” said Dillard.
Myrtle lived in a run-down home on Lincoln Boulevard for 33 years but couldn’t afford the needed repairs.
“They were in a 100-year-old home that was basically rotting into the ground,” said Randy Thibaut, board member of Lee BIA Builders Care. “There was no groundwater for showers, no air conditioning.”
Thibaut and Mark Stevens, president of Stevens Construction, wanted to give Myrtle, her daughter, and twin granddaughters the home they deserved.
They partnered with more than 38 subcontractors and suppliers to get the job done for free.
Myrtle’s first reaction?
“This is gorgeous,” she said.
The home is now a 3-bedroom, 2-bath with a new living room, fridge stocked with food from the Harry Chapin Food Bank, and a Dallas Cowboys’ themed bedroom, the family’s favorite team.
Myrtle’s granddaughter Justice was most excited to show WINK News her bedroom because she and her twin sister Joveda had never had their own room before.
“It makes me realize how little power I have and truly how much power God has to make this all come together,” Thibaut said.
Community members came to celebrate Myrtle and her family and check out the new home, and Myrtle sat on her porch to take it all in.
“It feels great,” she said. “I didn’t know I had this many people on my side. I really didn’t.”
Myrtle said her favorite part of the home is her handicap-accessible bathroom.
The cost for the home was around $150,000 and about 2,100 hours of labor went into building the home.