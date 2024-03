Myrtle Dillard has waited 33 years for a blessing like she received today.

Dillard, her daughter, and twin granddaughters live on Lincoln Boulevard in downtown Fort Myers.

With the recent passing of her husband Joseph, she was no longer able to afford to pay for the needed repairs to her home.

“I’ve never had a new house before,” Dillard said.

Businesses in her community stepped up to help.

Lee BIA Builders Care, Stevens Construction, and others committed to rebuilding Myrtle Dillard’s home while covering the entire cost of the project.

“Today, a miracle is going to happen,” said Randy Thibaut, co-founder of Lee BIA Builders Care. “And that miracle is the Dillard family. They’re a very well-deserving and hardworking family that’s been here in Fort Myers forever. We’re going to change their lives today.”

The Dillards currently have a 900-square-foot home without running water and working bathrooms.

When the construction is finished in 60 days, the family will have a brand new, three-bedroom, two-bath home that’s roughly 1,400 square feet.

The home will also be ADA-compliant to meet Myrtle’s health needs.

“My history is gone, but I’m going to have a new history,” said Dillard.

“This project is extra special because we get to give back to the community that’s given us so much through the years,” said Dan Adams, Executive Vice President of Stevens Construction.

Community partners came together to support Myrtle and her family.

They prayed together and sent blessings for this next chapter.

“It’s just so exciting to see our construction community come together, identify a family truly in need of better housing, and then step up and make it happen,” said City of Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

As the walls came down today, everyone was excited for this family to have a fresh start.