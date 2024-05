Punta Gorda City Council deliberated at its May 1 meeting about the future of a city-owned home built in 1903.

It was built by politician and businessman Augustus C. Freeman whose name the house bears, and it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

The wooden, Queen Anne-style building was moved twice—first in 1985 before a restoration began, and again in 2005 by the city, following Hurricane Charley in 2004.

It had been a museum and later used as office space by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.

The A.C. Freeman, 311 W. Retta Esplanade, also sustained damage from Hurricane Ian and remains unoccupied.

The city’s Urban Design Principal Planner Mitchell Austin gave a presentation on the current status and restoration options, including restoring the entire house or fixing the essentials and closing the building.

