The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said there were 30 vehicle burglaries in Collier County in April, and thieves are focusing largely on gym parking lots and parking lots at area parks.

“It takes like five seconds to smash the window out, and they do it so quick and effective,” said Lieutenant Tom Orr with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“Unfortunately, people do see things and they will try to get in there and take them so just make sure you always kind of have things hidden and stashed away so no one can take it,” said Claudio Pergolizzi of Naples.

WINK News got to tag along with Collier County Sheriff’s deputies as they teamed up with Dunkin’ employees to remind everyone to not leave valuables inside the car.

“We’re basically making contact with them telling them that it’s very important that they have to lock their doors, whether it be their residences, or their vehicles, that when they’re in their vehicle, we want them to make sure that they’re not leaving any valuables in plain sight,” Orr said.

Lieutenant Orr said thieves are targeting unlocked and locked vehicles, nd they’re even smashing windows if they see a purse, wallet or electronic device left in plain view.

“I always keep them with me,” added Pergolizzi. “And then you know anything inside my car, obviously kind of keep it out of plain view. Either put it in the front of my trunk or kind of keep it hidden somewhere in the car.”

WINK News met Pergolizzi at the Dunkin’ Donuts near Naples Park, where deputies were handing out cards with the three easy steps. Hide your valuables, lock your car, and take your keys with you.

“Just keep up with these common safety practices to make sure they’re not victims,” added Lieutenant Orr. “Unfortunately, even though we do live in a beautiful place, people do come and take advantage of those.”

If your vehicle is broken into, report it to law enforcement even if nothing significant was taken. The more information investigators have about these crimes, the more likely it is that they’ll be able to find and stop the people committing them.