3 arrested after 2 carjackings in Lee County leaves cars totaled

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A Clewiston teenager lost her life after multiple shots were fired into a building during a dance on Friday night.
It’s been hard for some to move forward after facing Milton; every time they step outside their homes, they’re greeted by piles of debris.
No matter how much you prepare for a hurricane, you never know what awaits you in the aftermath.
One of the biggest hurdles southwest Florida had to deal with after Hurricane Ian was FEMA. Many didn’t know how to apply, which forms needed to be filled out and how to get money.
Homes in North Manasota Key have been hollowed out from the storm surge after Hurricane Milton. Now, residents living on Manasota Key are trying to figure out their next steps moving forward while coping with the loss.
Even with storms Helene and Milton behind us, stress levels remain high. It’s leaving many people to manage post-hurricane anxiety.
Right now, families with flooded homes from the hurricanes have to race to action. The water can cause black mold in damp areas of homes, but you can take steps to prevent the mold from forming or spreading.
An entire street in Punta Gorda was flooded, forcing the community out of their homes.
Days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, people coast to coast are still experiencing power outages and power surges, and now we’re hearing from Florida Power and Light (FPL).
A basketball player, Karsten Schafer, is preparing to get off the bench and back in the game after doctors told him he might never play again.
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on McGregor Blvd. early Sunday morning. The accused carjacker is in jail.
Fort Myers Beach is slowly getting back on its feet after Hurricane Milton, with some businesses just now opening.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank has been extending its resources to assist in recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Milton.
The precautionary boil water notice issued on Sanibel during Hurricane Milton has been rescinded.
The final vote by the Lee County Board of County Commissioners on Lee Health’s conversion from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit was scheduled during an Oct. 8 special meeting, but Hurricane Milton’s approach of Florida’s Gulf Coast led to its cancellation.
A trio of suspects behind a pair of carjackings are behind bars after crashing the cars they stole from two people in Lee County.
Twenty-year-old O’marion Florence, 18-year-old Delvarious Robinson, and a 17-year-old have since been arrested on multiple charges.
The crime spree began Sunday at 5 a.m. at a RaceTrac on North Cleveland Street, where a mother and her daughter were approached by a man with a firearm who demanded they get out of the car and give him the keys.
The suspect took off in that car, along with two other suspects in another stolen car.
Then, Fort Myers Police said, the trio carjacked Brittney Ward in the parking lot of a Publix on McGregor Boulevard as she was putting on her makeup before her shift there, around 5:30 a.m., Sunday.
She told officers a dark SUV pulled up and noticed someone approaching her.
“All of a sudden, I see somebody get out of the passenger side and run towards me as they’re, like, ducking, and I just immediately knew that something was wrong,” she said. “I mean, he was running full force towards my car and just opened up my car door and said, ‘Where are the keys? Get out of the car. Where are the keys? Get out of the car.'”
Because she was doing her makeup, Ward’s glasses were off, and she couldn’t find the keys.
“I don’t know what’s going on. Like, you can’t see. You can’t think. So I told him, ‘I’m sorry. I’ll give you the keys, but I have to find my glasses.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, my God,’ and put the gun to my head,” she said.
She thinks what she did next might have saved her life.
“I realized if I’m calm, he’ll be calm; like me freaking out, might fluster him and make him do something that he doesn’t necessarily want to do, so I just made sure that I was staying calm, and when I told him, ‘I’ll find my keys. Just give me a second,’ I saw him take a breath; he calmed down,” she said.
Once she was out of her car and the suspects took off, she called 911.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted her stolen vehicle shortly after the carjacking speeding on MLK Boulevard with the other stolen vehicle.
Police chased after them, and the suspects ended up crashing both the stolen SUV and Ward’s car, totaling them.
Both vehicles crashed, and the men inside them were taken to jail.
One of the carjacking victims told WINK News that as soon as the car pulled up next to her, she knew something was wrong.
All three suspects remain in the Lee County Jail.