3 arrested after 2 carjackings in Lee County leaves cars totaled

A trio of suspects behind a pair of carjackings are behind bars after crashing the cars they stole from two people in Lee County.

Twenty-year-old O’marion Florence, 18-year-old Delvarious Robinson, and a 17-year-old have since been arrested on multiple charges.

The crime spree began Sunday at 5 a.m. at a RaceTrac on North Cleveland Street, where a mother and her daughter were approached by a man with a firearm who demanded they get out of the car and give him the keys.

The suspect took off in that car, along with two other suspects in another stolen car.

Then, Fort Myers Police said, the trio carjacked Brittney Ward in the parking lot of a Publix on McGregor Boulevard as she was putting on her makeup before her shift there, around 5:30 a.m., Sunday.

She told officers a dark SUV pulled up and noticed someone approaching her.

“All of a sudden, I see somebody get out of the passenger side and run towards me as they’re, like, ducking, and I just immediately knew that something was wrong,” she said. “I mean, he was running full force towards my car and just opened up my car door and said, ‘Where are the keys? Get out of the car. Where are the keys? Get out of the car.'”

Because she was doing her makeup, Ward’s glasses were off, and she couldn’t find the keys.

“I don’t know what’s going on. Like, you can’t see. You can’t think. So I told him, ‘I’m sorry. I’ll give you the keys, but I have to find my glasses.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, my God,’ and put the gun to my head,” she said.

She thinks what she did next might have saved her life.

“I realized if I’m calm, he’ll be calm; like me freaking out, might fluster him and make him do something that he doesn’t necessarily want to do, so I just made sure that I was staying calm, and when I told him, ‘I’ll find my keys. Just give me a second,’ I saw him take a breath; he calmed down,” she said.

Once she was out of her car and the suspects took off, she called 911.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted her stolen vehicle shortly after the carjacking speeding on MLK Boulevard with the other stolen vehicle.

Police chased after them, and the suspects ended up crashing both the stolen SUV and Ward’s car, totaling them.

Both vehicles crashed, and the men inside them were taken to jail.

One of the carjacking victims told WINK News that as soon as the car pulled up next to her, she knew something was wrong.

All three suspects remain in the Lee County Jail.