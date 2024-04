Three popular regional dining concepts are planning new locations this fall in large vacant restaurant spaces at Coconut Point regional mall in Estero.

Fresh Catch Bistro, PJK Neighborhood Chinese Restaurant and Real Seafood Co. are launching upscale casual restaurants in units previously home to TGI Fridays, The Saloon and Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill, respectively.

Fresh Catch Bistro

Prolific local restaurateur Franco Russo is expanding his dining portfolio again with another location of his Fresh Catch Bistro. The interior demolition and buildout of the new seafood restaurant began this week in a freestanding outparcel fronting U.S. 41 near the northern edge of Coconut Point.

Russo signed a lease in mid-April to take over the vacant longtime restaurant space at 7991 Plaza del Lago Drive. Until 2022, the address was home to the local T42 tapas restaurant and bar for a brief time, but it hosted a franchise of the TGI Friday’s hospitality chain for many years.

