Governor DeSantis signed a new house bill into law that will hopefully alleviate some of the parking problems many face in downtown Fort Myers.

HB 271 requires private parking garages and lots to openly display their rules and rates and prohibits owners from charging drivers a late fee until at least 15 days after their appeal is denied or 30 days after their ticket was issued, giving enough signage in highly visible areas displaying the rules and rates for parking at private garages and lots.

“When you come in, it’s right in your face before you call in,” said Fort Myers resident Alexandra Cruz. “So I think they’re doing a pretty good job on giving people a warning on what you need to pay and what the consequences will be.”

This bill requires all tickets issued by a parking facility to include an appeal process so people can fight the charge if they feel it was a mistake.

“I recently got a ticket when I was only parked there for 10 minutes. I was on my way walking to get The parking pass, and she gave me a ticket,” said one Fort Myers resident. “I should be able to appeal that, which, when I went to the office, they didn’t even allow me to remove it, so appeal will definitely help.”

These are just two of the new consumer protection rules for private parking garages and lots that Governor DeSantis signed into law this month.

That will go into effect on July 1, 2024, across the state.

Another part of HB 271 requires parking facilities to have a 15-minute grace period in which the owner cannot charge drivers who enter a facility but don’t park.

“I absolutely agree. We do need a little leeway and cushion. There are barely any parking spaces in downtown, so that’s a little cushion for us.”

HB 271 also requires parking tickets to be either placed on the vehicle in a prominent location or mailed out within five days of the parking violation.

Keep in mind that these new rules don’t apply to lodging, mobile homes, or recreational vehicle parks.