Could a Ferris wheel in downtown Fort Myers work?

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Authorities are at the scene of a deadly crash on State Road 29 in Hendry County on Friday afternoon.
JP Sports store manager Jonathan Powell said this is a generational event that brings families together to reminisce on comics and other hobby-related knickknacks.
Our animal shelters are packed with amazing puppies who have the sole desire to be loved.
Nearly four years ago, Marisa Manning had her heart set on going to Florida Gulf Coast University but never thought she’d find her passion for studying parasites.
The victim of the Martin Luther King Boulevard shooting has been identified as a local social media influencer.
Right now, there are talks to bring a Ferris wheel to downtown Fort Myers, but several things are still up in the air.
A push to make an area known as “Hell’s Gate” safer since it’s a dangerous stretch of water with several blind corners within Little Hickory Bay.
More than a million and a half people in the U.S. undergo back surgery each year. However, classic back surgery has one of the highest failure rates of any surgery.
Picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian has been difficult for many and moving on can impact our wallets.
FGCU pitcher Dylan Wolff is living the dream playing for the hometown team after he overcame a labrum injury.
Violence at a Lehigh Acres Middle school was captured and posted online.
After a series of private friends and family events this week, The Turtle Club will reopen May 5 and begin taking reservations again May 6.
Jimmie “The Beef Guy” Hart opened the first Jimmie The Beef Guy in 2021 on the southeast corner of Bonita Beach Road and U.S. 41.
Wildlife officials euthanized a distressed smalltooth sawfish that was rescued from Cudjoe Bay in the Florida Keys where it was swimming in circles.
Police hope someone can help identify the driver of an SUV involved in the shooting on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Michigan Avenue.
Right now, there are talks to bring a Ferris wheel to downtown Fort Myers, but several things are still up in the air.
Several Florida cities have these Ferris wheels: Orlando, Miami and Myrtle Beach.
There are some big questions right now. One of them is: does it work for our area?
For starters, all of this is just in the exploratory phase.
Is this viable, and is it something the community wants? The big question is, what about hurricanes? Those exploring possibilities were told the wheel could withstand 200 mph winds. The gondolas would be taken down, and the wheel would rotate with the wind.
Two possible locations for this Ferris wheel in downtown Fort Myers would be on land next to the amphitheater or next to the Repertory Theatre across from Oxbow.
The idea for the attraction was proposed by Johnny Streets in January. Since then, Steve Weathers, the city’s director of economic development, hasn’t taken a Ferris Wheel-ers day off! Weathers is in talks with Ferris wheel manufacturers around the world.
“I asked them, when you do this, what’s kind of the opposition side and one of those is what they’d call horizon pollution,” he said. Noise and privacy of homeowners nearby were other concerns.
We asked Weathers what the temperature of our neighbors is at this time.
“I hear citizens out there that support it, hear some citizens that don’t support it,” he said. “I’d say for both of them, we don’t really know that we have enough facts to make a decision either way. That’s why we’re in this kind of fact-gathering mode to figure out and is this even viable for our community? Do we have enough tourism? Tourism drives. Do we have enough tourism activity to even financially support this?”
According to Visit Fort Myers, 4.5 million visitors visit the area annually. Weather told WINK News precedent shows 10% of tourists will ride an attraction like this, and they project a gross revenue of 9 million a year.
The next step for Weathers is presenting his findings to the historic preservation committee.