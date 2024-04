A restaurant paying tribute to the area’s history is coming to Fishermen’s Village in September, fulfilling a longtime goal of Lee Richardson who, along with his partner Mike Wright, owns and operates Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar in downtown Punta Gorda.

Richardson said the new restaurant, Leroy’s Fish Shack, will be in the space formerly occupied by Village Fish Market, which closed in April 2023.

He said it will be the only area restaurant serving all locally sourced seafood, with the exception of conch and calamari, which are not in local waters.

