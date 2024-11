Q: Is a bowling alley coming to Green Tree shopping center or is that just a rumor? — Jarrod Feintuch, Naples

Q: Any plans for the old space of the Green Tree Sweetbay? It’s been vacant for years! — K.H., North Naples

A: Something big is in the works for the long-vacant former Sweetbay Supermarket in Green Tree Center, but it’s not time yet for a big reveal of a future tenant for that former grocery store on the southwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Immokalee roads in North Naples.

“We’re still working on the big tenant,” said Jack Crifasi of Crifasi Real Estate, which manages and leases Green Tree Center. “We’ve got all kinds of different players that want to go in there, so we’ll just have to see how it goes, but it’s looking pretty good for the big tenant, a lot of good uses. I think we’ll definitively have somebody signed in the next couple of months. I’d say it’d probably before the end of next year when somebody gets in there. It’s a possibility.”

Crifasi met this year with owner representatives of the Beacon Bowl about the longtime North Naples bowling alley possibly leasing the space after closing this summer, but nothing came of it, he said. Nevertheless, a bowling alley or some other kind of sports or entertainment use such as indoor pickleball courts could be a possibly there.

