Monday brings scattered storms with highs in the 80s

High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s under increasing cloud cover. Winds should shift from the southeast to blowing from the southwest in the afternoon.

Scattered storms are in Monday’s forecast. These will be primarily focused inland with a few isolated storms still forming along the coastline. Lower rain chances will begin in the late morning and build into the afternoon.

The strongest storms will take root along and just east of I-75 after lunchtime. These will increase in strength and coverage and progress inland in the evening and early overnight hours.

A few of these inland storms may be on the strong side. A marginal (1/5) severe weather outlook is in place for the damaging wind and hail threat. However, isolated flooding and lightning appear to be Monday’s primary storm hazards. These storms will wind down after dark, with stray showers lingering into very early tomorrow morning.

Boaters should encounter pleasant conditions on the water, given they can dodge any storms. One- to 2-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop are expected within our bays.