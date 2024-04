Blaze Alexander. CREDIT: AP/ ROSS D. FRANKLIN

When Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Blaze Alexander was told he was going to make the Opening Day roster, it was the moment his dream became a reality.

“Just flashbacks are going through your head of you times that you doubted,” Alexander recalled. “Times that you know all the times you thought about being in that moment and I was in that moment and it was definitely surreal.”

Before he was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2018, Blaze’s road to the majors included a stop at Bishop Verot High School, where he played until his senior year.

“I think I’ve logged more hours on that field than probably anyone has ever had,” Alexander said.

The shortstop spent years in the minors waiting for this opportunity. After a strong Spring Training season, the wait was finally over. He even got to make that long awaited call to his family.

“I’m not going to say I was practicing for that moment but you know you always think about that call to your parents and telling them and like you know it was they were extremely happy,” Alexander said. “They knew I deserved it.”

Blaze is showing why he deserved that call up, hitting an over 300 batting average. He’s had a lot of firsts so far this season. But the one that stands out the most was his first hit on Opening Day, which was part of a 14 run inning for the D-Backs.

“I think I was the only guy at that moment without a hit,” Alexander recalled. “And we batted twice around the lineup and in my head I’m like you can’t make two outs in an inning.”

Alexander went on to explain that moment, “then I just heard the crowd and they’re saying blaze blaze blaze and cheering me on. I fouled a pitch off and everyone’s on the top step cheering me on. Like clapping their hands and they were fighting for me in that moment. And it was just like I couldn’t do anything but just smile. Like hey I’m here. You’re not dreaming, you’re here.”