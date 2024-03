The story of Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Rocky Bleier is made for the stage. And who better to share that story than Bleier himself. He shares his life story in a one man show called “The Play with Rocky Bleier.”

When Bleier was asked what he wants people to take away from his show, he answered, “no matter what we do in our lives, you know, we have our own obstacles in which we have to face and the challenges that are out there. And so it’s kind of like that, you know, how do I face those challenges?”

As Rocky’s rookie season with the Steelers was coming to an end in 1968, his football career was put on hold. Bleier was drafted to the US Army and sent to Vietnam. When he was serving his country, Bleier was injured in combat not once but twice on the same day.

“The second time a grenade came flying in and in that same position, and before I could get out of the way, it blew up and blew up through my feet, my lower legs at that time,” Bleier recalled.

It looked as if Bleier’s football career was over. But he defied the odds, returned to the Steelers and went on to win four Super Bowls.

His touchdown catch in Super Bowl XIII against Dallas Cowboys gave the Steelers the lead for good right before the half. That play was immortalized on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

“I carried the ball twice, twice, or one yard I recovered one onside kick and I call it one one pass. But I made the cover of Sports Illustrated,” Bleier said laughing.

As Bleier gets ready to bring “The Play” to Naples, he said the most rewarding part is seeing the impact his story has on others.

“That’s the only thing that I could ever ask for is just that that it maybe touched some people and maybe made a difference in how they perceive or want to get things accomplished or what they can do,” Bleier explained.

You can see “The Play with Rocky Bleier” at Opera Naples March 20 and 21. Bleier is also serving as the Grand Marshal for the Naples St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday.