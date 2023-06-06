Will Naples have the Fourth of July fireworks celebration this year?

When you think of the Fourth of July, you think of parades, barbecues and probably fireworks.

With part of the Naples Pier still closed off, the Fourth of July celebration this year might look a little different. If the city even chooses to keep the fireworks show.

Naples city council discussed canceling the Fourth of July fireworks celebration due to staffing issues and a decline in attendance numbers on Monday.

A change in staffing has impacted the city’s planning and organizing of the event this year.

The city dedicates a lot of resources to the parade. Naples plans to spend $12,000 on staffing the parade alone.

WINK News spoke with Naples City Council member Tom Blankenship about his opinion on the discussion.

“I’m in favor of the fireworks, our family loves them. Our neighbors love them. We all walk down to the beach and watch the fireworks. So I hope we can find a way to have them,” Blankenship said. “I do understand there are traffic and parking issues that we have to address if we do decide to have.”

The city will continue their discussion about the Fourth of July plans during Wednesday’s meeting.