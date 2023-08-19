Ride-share scams warning from the Punta Gorda Police

The Punta Gorda Police Department is raising awareness for ride-share scams.

With the increase in the use of ride-shares, such as Uber or Lyft, scammers have begun to use them in the past couple of years. Scammers will often claim that money is owed for an unpaid bill and send a ride-share driver to pick up the money, according to the Punta Gorda Police.

Authorities caution against giving money to a stranger or ride-share driver to deliver to someone else.

If you are a ride-share driver and have been asked to transport a suspicious package or an envelope that appears to contain cash, cancel the delivery and report the incident to law enforcement immediately.