Under 40 and making a mark on Southwest Florida

Lawyers, entrepreneurs, nonprofit gurus – they are just some of this year’s Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 honorees.

In interviewing the group, WINK News anchor Lindsey Sablan noted how many were deeply moved to help following Hurricane Ian.

Kendal Potesta, owner of Chicken Salad Chick, helped feed first responders in the days and weeks after Ian.

Nathalie White and five Florida Gulf Coast University students came together after the storm and turned their mission into the volunteer cleanup group Rebuild Southwest Florida. Their Instagram page basically became a hurricane-help hotline.

Jaime Zabala, Jr. has a different mission of sorts. The former NASA Engineer now works in Southwest Florida alongside his father. They own Advanced Hurricane Technology.

“We manufacture first and foremost, our roll-down systems. It’s a 55-millimeter hurricane impact-rated approved roll-down shutter,” added Zabala. “We also make our polypropylene hurricane screen. We believe it’s the strongest in the market.”

They are just a few of the 40 honorees that will be recognized by Gulfshore Business Wednesday evening, Sept. 20, at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa.

If you’d like to take part in the event, here’s where you can find ticket information.

And to learn more about each of the 40 people, tune in to WINK News at 10 a.m., Friday on the CW.