Lee County celebrates National Voter Registration Day with several registration events

To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, Lee County officials want the voting process to be as painless as possible.

Mail-in ballots have been the preferable option for voters who struggle to visit their voting precincts. However, mail-in voters must register for a ballot regardless of if they voted by mail during a previous election cycle.

Tommy Doyle, Supervisor of Elections in Lee County says half of registered voters vote by mail.

Currently, around 80,000 people have requested mail in ballots.

To encourage a stronger turnout, Lee County will host four registration events as a reminder of the importance of voting and register those who are eligible to vote.

Here are the four registration locations:

Florida Southwestern State College—8099 College Pkwy.

The Riverdale Public Library—2421 Buckingham Rd.

The South County Regional Library—21100 Three Oaks Pkwy.

The East County Regional Library—881 Gunnery Rd.

Doyle emphasized that regardless of in-person or mail-in voting, the active Florida hurricane season should incentivize a back-up strategy for people who look to exercise their civic duty.

Current requests expire in December 2024. Requests from previous years expired in December 2022.

Fifteen-percent of Lee County residents who regularly vote by mail have resubmitted a mail-in ballot for the next election cycle.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 12 days before the March primary.