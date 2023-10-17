David Dorsey to sign copies of his new book at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Gulfshore Business editor David Dorsey will be signing copies of his new book, “Dunks, Threes and Palm Trees: How the City of Palms Classic became high school basketball’s best tournament.”

The book signing will take place from 6 p.m.—8 p.m. Tuesday at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.

The tournament is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The book takes readers through the history of the event, from its origins in 1973 and into present day.

From Chauncey Billups and Kevin Love to Aaron Wiggins and John Wall, almost 200 McDonald’s All-Americans and future NBA players have competed over the past half century at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Florida.

Admission to tonight’s book-signing event is free.

Dunks, Threes and Palm Trees is available now on Amazon for $18.90.