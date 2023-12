Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. Credit: AP

Disney World is suing the State of Florida again.

In the lawsuit, Disney accused the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District of violating state law and the constitution after failing to turn over public records.

“CFTOD has failed and is failing to comply with its Public Records obligations in numerous ways,” stated the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, Disney states it requested public records from the state tourism organization that were never handed over or delayed.

Their previous lawsuit against the state continues.