Captiva Civic Association is suing Lee County over violating a settlement agreement both sides reached in 1973 over the number of units allowed at South Seas Resort.

When the county commissioners voted Sept. 5, 2023, to amend its Land Development Code, it violated a prior agreement, the lawsuit contends.

The number of units at South Seas had been capped at 912.

