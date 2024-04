The blue-green algae bloom continues to surge throughout Southwest Florida as more locations are reported sightings of the spread.

The Florida Health Department in Lee County has warned about the spread of blue-green algae at Caloosahatchee River, Telegraph Creek, Hancock Creek, and Moody River on April 4.

The health department has added warnings for Inlet Drive and the Alva Boat Ramp.

If you come into contact with the algae bloom, wash your skin, keep your pets away from the water, and do not consume shellfish from the infected areas.

Tests are being conducted to discover if the blue-green algae is toxic.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a blue-green algae task force in 2019 as a countermeasure against the bloom.

On Thursday, DeSantis signed a bill into law granting $750 million a year to the environment.

Nearly $10 million will be allocated to combat efforts of algae bloom.

In 2023, WINK News interviewed Dr. Mike Parsons, a task force member, about the task force’s effectiveness; however, he acknowledged the mountain of effort required to fully defeat the bloom.

“It comes down to nutrients. We have too many nutrients getting into the water,” said Parsons. “That’s leading to these algae blooms, so we have to address the nutrient problem.”