Tre Carroll used to headline the Charlotte High School starting five.

Now he’s playing a key role in helping Florida Atlantic make another run at the NCAA Tournament, but before that Carroll will play in front of his hometown crowd when the Owls take on FGCU on Saturday.

The Port Charlotte native is living out his childhood dream of playing Division I college basketball as a member of the seventh ranked team in the country: FAU.

“It’s rare someone knows where Port Charlotte, Florida, is so it’s just amazing that I get to be here in beautiful Boca Raton and play for the number seven team in the country on a full ride scholarship,” Carroll said.

The Owls have proved they deserve to be in the top ten. Last Saturday, they took down Arizona, the number four team in the country, in double overtime.

Carroll thinks the Owls can ride this momentum all the way through March because their team chemistry is like no other.

“I believe that we could win the national championship this year. I think we have a really good chance. I think we have the best chance to win the national championship this year.”

There’s a ways to go before the tournament and right now FAU’s focus is taking on FGCU this week.

“We cannot play at their level. We have to play at our level. We’re going to get their best game because they’re looking at our number.”

The Charlotte High alum is particularly excited to play so close to home because his family and friends will be at the game.

“It means everything to me because not everybody gets to play in front of their family. Not a lot of people are blessed to have that type of support that my family brings to every game they can come to.”

Carroll says representing Port Charlotte means a lot to him.

His message for young athletes is to never give up because if he can make it to DI then anybody can.

Carroll and the Owls take on FGCU in Alico Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday.