FEMA has approved an additional $51,415,078 in grant funding to reimburse Lee County for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, threatening public health and safety when it hit the area in 2022.

Approximately 2,040,625 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 1,252,193 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris and 217 tons of hazardous materials were removed from roads and public property, FEMA said.

Previously, FEMA had awarded $16,853,000 for these costs.